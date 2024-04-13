West Ham United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Hammers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

West Ham United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 51 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 33 victories.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against Fulham in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin in 2001.

Fulham won the reverse fixture by a 5-0 margin and will be looking to complete a league double over West Ham United for the first time since the 1965-66 season.

Fulham have won three of their last four London derby matches in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 41 such games preceding this run.

West Ham United have picked up a total of 19 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.

West Ham United vs Fulham Prediction

West Ham United have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to bounce back from their defeat in the Europa League. The Hammers were outplayed by Bayer Leverkusen and will need to make amends this weekend.

Fulham have a good derby record this season but will be up against a strong opponent on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Fulham

West Ham United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes