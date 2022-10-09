West Ham United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

West Ham United will face local rivals Fulham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The home team have endured a slightly slow start to the league campaign and recorded just their second win of the season in their previous outing. Gianluca Scamacca opened his goalscoring account in the Premier League while Jarrod Bowen added a goal in the second half in a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute of their game against Newcastle United, with Nathaniel Chalobah being shown a straight red card. Newcastle made the most of their numerical advantage and recorded a 4-1 win.

West Ham have just seven points to their name this season and are in 15th place in the league table. Fulham have 11 points and sit in ninth place. Both teams will be looking to produce a solid outing in this London derby game.

West Ham United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two London rivals have met 105 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1898. The home team have been the better side in these fixtures with 49 wins to their name. Their West London rivals have 32 wins to their name while 24 games have ended in draws.

The Hammers are on a four-game undefeated streak against the visitors, winning three games in that period. They are undefeated at home against Fulham since a 3-0 defeat in the FA Cup in 2004.

West Ham have won their last 5 home matches against Fulham in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Fulham's last 6 games while West Ham have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight Premier League games.

Only 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals (3) than the hosts in the Premier League this season.

West Ham United vs Fulham Prediction

Derbies are contested fiercely in the Premier League and we expect this game to be an entertaining affair, irrespective of the two teams' current form. Fulham have a poor record in their recent games against the hosts and have also suffered from inconsistencies this season.

With that in mind and also West Ham's solid home record, a win for the Hammers seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Fulham.

West Ham United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: West Ham to score first - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes