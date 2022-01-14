West Ham United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Leeds United in a crucial encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side crashed out of the FA Cup last weekend but did manage an important 3-1 victory against Burnley earlier this month.

West Ham United are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations under David Moyes over the past year. The Hammers eased past Norwich City by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a slight edge over West Ham United and have won 31 out of 89 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 29 victories.

West Ham United have won three consecutive games against Leeds United - their best streak against this particular opponent in over 72 years.

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat during their previous trip to West Ham last season. The away side has not lost consecutive games at this stadium since 1974.

Before their three-match winning streak, West Ham United had managed only one Premier League victory in 20 games against Leeds United.

Leeds United have failed to win their first league games away from home in a calendar year for the last 12 years.

West Ham United have lost three of their five Premier League games played at home on Sundays so far this season.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Prediction

West Ham United have consistently punched above their weight in the Premier League and will look to upset the odds with a top-four finish. David Moyes has impressive players at his disposal and will look to make a statement in this fixture.

Leeds United have flattered to deceive this season and will need to work hard to avoid a slip into the relegation zone. West Ham United are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United

West Ham United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jarrod Bowen to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - West Ham United to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi