West Ham United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

West Ham United seem to be getting back to their best as they host an injury-ravaged Leeds United at the London Stadium in an FA Cup encounter.

West Ham United endured a poor string of results following their 3-2 win over Chelsea in early December. They lost four of their five subsequent games across all competitions and David Moyes' side appeared to be running out of steam.

However, they were able to snap that winless streak with a resounding 4-1 win over Watford which was followed by a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace last weekend. The Hammers have a rescheduled Premier League game against Norwich City to get to in midweek.

As a result, they might field a slightly weaker side here. West Ham United will take on Leeds United once again a week later. Marcelo Bielsa's men will visit the London Stadium again on the 16th for a Premier League encounter.

Leeds United were ripped apart in recent weeks by the Premier League giants. They put on a good fight against Chelsea but lost the game 3-2. Manchester City then knocked the Peacocks into the middle of next week with a dominant 7-0 win. Leeds then fell to a 4-1 loss against Arsenal.

But they were able to bounce back from that poor run by producing a solid display against Burnley and they won the game 3-1. A few key players have been injured for Leeds United and it will be interesting to see what team Bielsa puts out for this FA Cup encounter.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, West Ham United have been victorious on three occasions. Leeds United have won four of those matches while three have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in the Premier League in September and the Hammers won the game 2-1 at Elland Road.

West Ham United form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Leeds United: D-L-L-L-W

West Ham United vs Leeds United Team News

West Ham United

Said Benrahma has left to join the Algerian national team for the African Cup of Nations. Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are sidelined with injuries. Pablo Fornals and Aaron Creswell are doubts for this one.

Injuries: Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma

International duty: Said Benrahma

Doubtful: Pablo Fornals, Aaron Cresswell

Suspensions: None

Leeds United

Patrick Bamford is nearing a return from injury but Sunday might come too early for him. They have a long list of injuries. Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and Liam Cooper are all sidelined.

Injuries: Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Liam Cooper

Doubtful: Patrick Bamford

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Leeds United Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek; Nikola Vlasic, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini; Michail Antonio

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh; Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha, Joe Gelhardt, Dan James; Tyler Roberts

West Ham United vs Leeds United Prediction

West Ham United have beaten Leeds United in all of their last three meetings. This one shouldn't be much different but with the Hammers likely to field a weaker side, it could yet be a tight contest.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Leeds United

Edited by Shambhu Ajith