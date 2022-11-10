West Ham United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

West Ham United are set to play Leicester City at the London Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in their most recent league game. Goals from Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha and young forward Michael Olise sealed the deal for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Algerian winger Said Benrahma scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Leicester City, on the other hand, beat Frank Lampard's Everton 2-0 in the league. Goals from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and winger Harvey Barnes secured the win for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

West Ham United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. West Ham United have won seven games.

Leicester City have won seven games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Four players have scored two goals each in the league for West Ham United; Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma.

Attacking midfielder James Maddison has made 10 goal contributions in the league for Leicester City.

Winger Harvey Barnes has scored five goals in the league for Leicester City.

West Ham United vs Leicester City Prediction

West Ham United are currently 15th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. The Hammers are only two points behind 18th-placed Southampton, and given their heavy investment during the summer transfer window, their current form is clearly not in line with their ambitions as a club.

West Ham United have more than enough to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle. Manager David Moyes will hope that the post-World Cup environment will provide respite and a fresh start to many of his players; mainly star summer acquisitions Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are currently 14th in the league, level on points with West Ham United. Contrary to the opposition's form, the Foxes have won three of their last five league games, and have started performing fairly well after an extremely poor start to their league campaign.

The star has been midfielder James Maddison, and there have been calls for England manager Gareth Southgate to include the 25-year old in the World Cup squad. That, however, looks unlikely.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems ideal.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

West Ham United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first- Yes

