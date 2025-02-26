West Ham United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th February 2025

West Ham United welcome Leicester City to the London Stadium on Thursday and it's a big-stakes contest for both sides that are mired in the battle to save themselves from the drop. Graham Potter's men delivered a shock upset to Arsenal last weekend, beating them 1-0 while the Foxes were pummelled 4-0 by Brentford.

As West Ham headed into the game against the Gunners last Saturday, it seemed certain that they would extend their troubles after going winless in their four previous outings. However, they ended the evening with three unlikely points in their bag and that has taken them to 16th in the Premier League table.

Potter will be keen to get his players to snap their two-game losing streak at home. Since taking charge of the club on January 9, the Englishman has guided his team to only two wins in seven matches while suffering four defeats and securing a solitary draw.

Potter's counterpart in the opposition's dugout on Thursday, Ruud van Nistelrooy, kickstarted his managerial reign at Leicester on a positive note at the cost of the Hammers. However, the Dutch legend has failed to inspire his team to build on it and the Foxes have now lost 10 of their last 12 matches.

Leicester are currently 19th in the league table, tied on points with 18th-placed Ipswich Town but trailing Wolves, who are 17th, by five.

West Ham United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

After winning their first five Premier League home matches against the Foxes between 1994 and 1999, West Ham have only managed four wins in their last 11 on home turf in the top flight.

West Ham have lost each of their last three Premier League matches against Leicester City.

The Hammers have suffered only one loss in their last 14 Premier League matches against promoted sides.

Leicester's latest Premier League away match with a team from London came against Tottenham Hotspur. They won the game 2-1.

West Ham are on a two-game losing streak at the London Stadium under Graham Potter. They lost three on the trot under Lopetegui earlier this season.

West Ham United vs Leicester City Prediction

More than West Ham, Leicester cannot afford to slip up here if they are to even slightly alleviate their fears of relegation. They will fancy their chances against the Hammers given their formidable record against them in recent seasons.

However, after beating title-challengers Arsenal at the weekend, West Ham are in way better shape to boss proceedings and take home all three points.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Leicester City

West Ham United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

