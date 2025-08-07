West Ham United vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Published Aug 07, 2025 14:14 GMT
SOCCER: AUG 03 Premier League Summer Series AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United - Source: Getty
West Ham United will face Lille - Source: Getty

West Ham United will face Lille at the London Stadium on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side had their struggles under new boss Graham Potter last season, but will now be looking to improve on their 14th-place finish in their first full season under the former Chelsea head coach.

The Hammers have been solid during pre-season and will be keen to carry that momentum into their final friendly runout. They beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their most recent outing, with Niclas Fullkrug opening the scoring midway through the first half before Jarrod Bowen doubled their advantage midway through the second.

Lille, meanwhile, enjoyed yet another strong campaign in Ligue 1 last season, finishing in fifth place with 60 points and are now set for their first appearance in the UEFA Europa League since the 2020-21 season. They beat Venezia in their last friendly outing, with veteran striker Olivier Giroud scoring a first-half brace before Matias Fernandez sealed the win in the second.

Following Saturday's game, both sides will return to competitive action with West Ham set to face newly-promoted Sunderland in their Premier League opener, while Lille will face Stade Brestois in the opening round of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

West Ham United vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
  • The visitors' last meeting against English opposition came back in January when they faced Liverpool in the Champions League, losing the league phase clash 2-1.
  • The hosts' last meeting against French opposition came back in July 2023 when they played Stade Rennais in a pre-season friendly, which they lost 3-1.
  • Lille have scored 14 goals in five pre-season outings so far.
West Ham United vs Lille Prediction

The Hammers have won three of their four pre-season friendlies so far and will be looking to add a fourth win this weekend. They have the home advantage and will be looking to put out a convincing performance in front of their fans.

Les Dogues' win over Venezia last time out ended a run of consecutive defeats. They will be keen to round up their pre-season campaign on a high, but could lose this one.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Lille

West Ham United vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

Soyoye Jedidiah

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

Edited by Peter P
