West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers thrashed Bournemouth by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Merseyside outfit edged Nottingham Forest to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent record against West Ham United and have won 80 out of the 146 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 29 victories.

West Ham United won this fixture by a 3-2 margin last season and last won home league games in consecutive seasons in Liverpool seven years ago.

Liverpool have won 10 of their last 12 matches against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming away from home in 2021.

Liverpool have won only one of their six games away from home against teams from London in the Premier League this season, with their only such victory coming against Tottenham Hotspur in November last year.

After a run of three consecutive defeats at home in the Premier League, West Ham United have lost only one of their last six such games in the competition.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been in impressive form in recent weeks and have managed to hit their stride. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have found their feet in Jurgen Klopp's side and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

West Ham United were brilliant against Bournemouth but will need to work hard to avoid a relegation battle. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Liverpool

West Ham United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

