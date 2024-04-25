West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United are in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Hammers slumped to a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Merseyside outfit suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against local rivals Everton this week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 83 out of the 149 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 29 victories.

West Ham United have lost 12 of their last 14 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory in this fixture coming by 3-2 scoreline in November 2021.

Liverpool have won 12 matches against West Ham United in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp - they have a better record only against Crystal Palace during this period.

Since they kept consecutive clean sheets against Liverpool in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, West Ham United have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 15 matches against the Merseyside outfit in the competition.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have flattered to deceive in recent weeks but have an excellent recent record in this fixture. Jurgen Klopp's charges will be hurting from their defeat in the Merseyside derby and have a point to prove in this match.

West Ham United are also in the midst of a slump and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Liverpool are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Liverpool

West Ham United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes