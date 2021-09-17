West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th September 2021

Manchester United take on West Ham United in the Premier League as they look to reinforce their place at the top of the league standings in an important fixture on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Preview

West Ham United have punched above their weight in the Premier League over the past year and are yet to lose a league game this season. The Hammers were thoroughly impressive against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League and will be confident going into this game.

Manchester United have excelled in the Premier League so far but fell to a stunning defeat against Young Boys in the Champions League. The Red Devils were emphatic against Newcastle United last week and will need a similar result in this match.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Of the 146 matches between the two teams, Manchester United have won 69 games as opposed to West Ham United's 45 victories.

The Hammers do not have a positive recent record against Manchester United and have won only one of their last 19 matches against the Red Devils.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 28 away matches - a record streak in Premier League history.

Since his unfortunate stint at Old Trafford, David Moyes has failed to defeat Manchester United in all seven of his meetings with his former club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five goals and one assist in only four Premier League matches against West Ham United and has been exceptional against the Hammers in the past.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks, Manchester United have a star-studded forward line and can be lethal on their day. The Red Devils are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and will be intent on maintaining their streak this weekend.

West Ham United have impressive players in their ranks and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 West Ham United

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Also Read

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - West Ham United to win by a single goal winning margin

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi