West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Preview

West Ham United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Red Devils held Liverpool to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United won their most recent meeting against Manchester United in the Premier League in May this year and last won consecutive league games against the Red Devils in 2007.

Manchester United have won only two of their last six matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League, with both these victories coming under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have won only two of their last 12 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, with both their victories during this period coming against Fulham.

Since David Moyes' return to the Premier League, West Ham United have won only three of their 31 matches against teams that finished the previous season in the top four of the league standings.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have not been at their best this season and have several issues to address ahead of this fixture. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have shown flashes of their quality and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Manchester United

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes