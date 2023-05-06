West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 73 out of the 151 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 46 victories.

After two victories in their last three games against Manchester United in the Premier League, West Ham United are winless in their last six such matches in the competition.

Manchester United have won their last two Premier League away games against West Ham United - as many victories as they had achieved in the eight such matches preceding this run.

Manchester United have won seven of their last eight matches against West Ham United in all competitions.

West Ham United have dropped a total of 35 points from winning positions against Manchester United in the Premier League - more than they have managed against any other team.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day and have improved in recent weeks. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

