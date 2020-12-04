West Ham United vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United will look to put Champions League disappointment behind them when they travel to the London Stadium on Saturday to face high-flying West Ham United in the Premier League.

On Wednesday night, Manchester United lost 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in a game they dominated, and should have taken the lead in.

That loss means their Champions League destiny will only be decided in the final group game, for which they travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig next Tuesday.

Manchester United were in excellent form before they loss to PSG, having won four matches in a row. However, there weren't too many reasons for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be concerned with the team's performance against PSG, even though they lost.

West Ham United are in great form coming into this game, having only lost one of their last eight Premier League matches. That run has seen them catapult up to fifth in the Premier League table after 10 games, just four points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

In their last match, West Ham United beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Monday night, with goals from Angelo Ogbonna and Jarrod Bowen, in a match that had its customary share of VAR drama.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have beaten West Ham United 66 times in 143 previous games between the two sides, losing 45 times. These two teams have drawn 32 games against each other.

West Ham United form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Manchester United form guide: L-W-W-W-W

West Ham United vs Manchester United Team News

For West Ham, the only concern at the moment is over the availability of Andriy Yarmolenko, after he tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Andriy Yarmolenko

Suspensions: None

After the game against PSG, Solskjaer said that Marcus Rashford had a shoulder niggle which could keep him out of the game against West Ham United.

Injuries: Phil Jones

Doubtful: Marcus Rashford

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Manchester United Probable XI

West Ham United predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

West Ham United vs Manchester United Prediction

West Ham United are in a great run of form, and will not be an easy nut for Manchester United to crack. Having said that, with the quality that United possess in their squad, they should be able to win this game.

The only thing that could make this fixture complicated for Manchester United is that they are sure to have one eye on the clash against RB Leipzig.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United