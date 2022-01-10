West Ham United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with a struggling Norwich City outfit at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

West Ham United vs Norwich City Preview

West Ham United are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Hammers eased past Leeds United by a 2-0 margin in the FA Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Canaries are on the brink of relegation this year and cannot afford another poor result this week.

West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-L-D

Norwich City form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

West Ham United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have an impressive record against Norwich City and have won 30 out of 74 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Norwich's 22 victories.

West Ham United won both their Premier League games against Norwich City in the 2019-20 season, ending an eight-game winless run against the Canaries.

West Ham have lost more than one game against a newly-promoted Premier League side on only three occasions in the past.

Norwich have been in dismal form in the Premier League this season and have won only one of their last 28 matches in the competition.

Norwich City are winless in their last eight away games against the Hammers and have failed to defeat their opponents away from home in over 31 years.

Norwich City are unbeaten in the first league game of the calendar year for eight consecutive years, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of West Ham in 2013.

West Ham United vs Norwich City Prediction

West Ham United have exceeded expectations so far this season but have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game. The Hammers have built an excellent squad and will be intent on achieving a top-four finish this year.

Norwich City are neck-deep in the relegation zone and will need to play out of their skins this week. West Ham United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-1 Norwich City

West Ham United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Michail Antonio to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - West Ham United to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi