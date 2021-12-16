West Ham United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th December 2021

Aiming to move into the top four of the English Premier League, West Ham United play host to rock-bottom Norwich City at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, who are on a three-game losing streak, will be looking to upset the hosts and begin their surge out of the relegation zone.

West Ham failed to arrest their slump in form on Wednesday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

David Moyes’ men have now failed to win any of their most recent three games in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing two.

With 28 points from 17 games, West Ham United are currently fifth in the EPL standings, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Norwich City were left empty handed once again as they were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa last time out.

Dean Smith's men have now lost each of their last three games on the bounce while they have been without a win in their most recent five outings.

Norwich City currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the pile, level on 10 points with fellow strugglers Newcastle United.

West Ham United vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 22 wins from their last 74 meetings. 30 games have ended all square in that time.

West Ham United are unbeaten in each of their last six games against Norwich City, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

Norwich City have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight straight games against West Ham United.

With 14 points from eight games, the Hammers boasts the league’s seventh best record on home turf.

Norwich, meanwhile, rank last on home turf, managing just one win and losing six of their nine outings.

Norwich are the joint-worst defensive team in the Premier League with 34 goals conceded in 17 games.

West Ham United vs Norwich City Prediction

West Ham will be seeking to find their feet having failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions. They take on an out-of-sorts Norwich City side who face the risk of relegation. We are backing the hosts to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-0 Norwich City

West Ham United vs Norwich City Betting Tip

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2- Over 2.5: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Norwich are without a goal in four of their last five games)

Tip 4 - Michail Antonio anytime goalscorer: Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant