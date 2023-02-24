West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

West Ham United will entertain Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts are winless in three league outings and suffered their second defeat in four games at the weekend. West Ham fell to a 2-0 defeat at London-based rivals Tottenham Hotspur, failing to score for the first time in five games across competitions.

Nottingham, meanwhile, are winless in two league games but avoided a defeat last time, holding reigning champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at home. Chris Wood opened his account for the club in the 86th-minute strike, cancelling out Bernardo Silva's first-half opener.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 117 times across competitions since their first meeting in the FA Cup in 1911. They have been closely matched, with West Ham narrowly leading 46-45.

Their last eight meetings have produced conclusive results, with five wins for West Ham and three for Nottingham.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Nottingham's last seven Premier League games, while the Hammers have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five league outings.

West Ham have just one win in their last 11 Premier League games.

The visitors have won their last two games against West Ham, keeping a clean sheet in the two wins. They picked up a 1-0 win at home in the reverse fixture, which was their first win in the Premier League over West Ham since 1997.

Nottingham have won just once on their travels this season, scoring three goals in 11 league games.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

West Ham are unbeaten in their last two home games in the Premier League following three consecutive defeats. They have suffered just one defeat at home against The Tricky Trees since 1986 across competitions and should be confident of avoiding a defeat.

Nottingham, meanwhile, have failed to score in eight of their last 11 away games in the Premier League and might struggle here. They held Manchester City to a draw last time around, though.

However, considering their poor away form against West Ham, a win seems unlikely, but they have enough firepower to take home a point.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score any time - Yes

