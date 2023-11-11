West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

West Ham United will entertain Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium in Premier League action on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games, suffering three defeats on the spin. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-2 away loss against London rivals Brentford. Mohammed Kudus had equalized in the 19th minute and Jarrod Bowen put them in the lead just seven minutes later. They failed to retain the lead and suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign.

They bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 home triumph over Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with Lucas Paquetá scoring the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six games in all competitions last week, recording a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa. Ola Aina opened the scoring in the third minute while Orel Mangala doubled their lead in the 47th minute. Interestingly, left-back Harry Toffolo picked up assists for both goals.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 118 times in all competitions since 1911. Meetings between the two sides have been closely contested, with the hosts having a narrow 47-45 lead in wins and 26 games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their two meetings in the Premier League.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, recording six wins.

The hosts have the upper hand in Premier League meetings against the visitors, recording five wins. Nottingham Forest have two wins against the home team and three games have ended in stalemates.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Hammers have registered just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions, with both victories coming at home. They have lost their last three Premier League games will look to return to winning ways. However, David Moyes' side have lost just one of their last 14 home meetings against the visitors, recording 11 wins.

The Scottish tactician will have an almost full-strength squad to choose from in this match with only captain Kurt Zouma training separately, who faces a late fitness test. Moyes is expected to field a strong starting XI as he looks to sign off with a win before the international break.

Forest, on the other hand, have lost just once in their last five league games. They have one win in that period and have drawn three games. Interestingly, all four of their defeats in the Premier League this season have come in their travels. They have just one win in their last 16 away games in the league and might struggle here.

Steve Cooper might have to do without as many as five games for the trip to London as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi, Chris Wood, and Felipe are sidelined through injuries. Gonzalo Montiel faces a late fitness test.

Considering West Ham's home record against Forest and the visitors' poor away form in 2023, a win for the hosts looks to be on the cards.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Nottingham Forest.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist any time - Yes