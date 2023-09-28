West Ham United vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

West Ham United will entertain Sheffield United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday as both teams look to return to winning ways.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back 3-1 defeats in their last two league outings, falling to a home loss to Manchester City a fortnight ago and losing away at Liverpool last week. Interestingly, Vladimír Coufal assisted in both games, with James Ward-Prowse scoring against City and Jarrod Bowen finding the back of the net against Liverpool.

The visitors suffered their fifth defeat of the season last time around as they fell to an 8-0 home loss to Newcastle United. It was their biggest defeat in Premier League history. They remain at the bottom of the league table with just one point in six games.

The Hammers returned to winning ways in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, overcoming Lincoln City 1-0 thanks to Tomáš Souček's 70th-minute strike.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 91 times in all competitions, with just eight meetings taking place in the Premier League. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 38 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their northern rivals 32 times and 21 games have ended in draws.

West Ham secured a league double over the visitors when they last met in the 2020-21 campaign, recording a 4-0 win on aggregate.

Interestingly, all four home games for West Ham United this season have ended with a 3-1 scoreline, with three wins for the London-based hosts and one defeat.

West Ham are unbeaten at home in Premier League meetings against Sheffield United.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Hammers have won five of their last six home games across all competitions, scoring 13 goals while conceding seven times in that period. David Moyes will have an almost full-strength side for this match, with only Aaron Cresswell sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Blades will need to bounce back with intent after an 8-0 thumping at home by Newcastle last week, but a lengthy injury list is likely to foil their plan. Paul Heckingbottom is expected to travel to London without Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock, and Daniel Jebbison on account of injuries.

William Daugaard Osula will likely undergo a late fitness test but Oli McBurnie should return following his one-match suspension, adding much-needed teeth to their attack.

Considering the visitors' struggles this season and home advantage for the Hammers, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Ward-Prowse to score or assist any time - Yes