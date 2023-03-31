West Ham United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in a crucial encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Southampton Preview

West Ham United are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have been surprisingly poor so far this season. The Hammers thrashed AEK Larnaca by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Saints held Tottenham Hotspur to an admirable 3-3 draw before the international break and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have an impressive historical record against Southampton and have won 80 out of the 181 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 52 victories.

West Ham United have won only one of their last 10 matches against Southampton in the Premier League but did lose this exact fixture last season.

Southampton will be looking to win consecutive matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League for the first time since 1992.

Southampton have picked up 13 of their 23 points away from home in the Premier League so far this season - the highest percentage in the competition.

After a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats at home in the month of November, West Ham United are unbeaten in their last four such matches in the competition.

West Ham United vs Southampton Prediction

West Ham United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have largely failed to make the most of their campaign. The Hammers find themselves in a relegation battle and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Southampton have improved in recent weeks but have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. West Ham United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Southampton

West Ham United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michail Antonio to score - Yes

