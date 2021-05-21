West Ham United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United need a positive result against Southampton to ensure a berth in the UEFA Europa League. The Hammers have had a great campaign but they will rue the drop in their intensity in recent weeks which has cost them a spot in the top four.

But there are plenty of positives to take away from this season for David Moyes' side. The improvement they have shown since finishing 16th in the Premier League last season has been immense and they will want to cap it off with a place in Europe.

West Ham United got a favourable set of results on Wednesday. Their 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion enabled them to put a three-point gap between themselves and Tottenham Hotspur after Spurs lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Southampton lost 2-0 to Leeds United after picking up back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Fulham. Ralph Hassenhuttl's men don't have much to play for but a win could see them finish 12th in the table should Wolves and Crystal Palace both lose their games.

There is a fair chance of that happening as Wolves go up against Manchester United while Crystal Palace will be playing Liverpool, who desperately need to win to qualify for the Champions League.

West Ham United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Southampton have won just three matches. West Ham United have won six while one match has ended as a draw. The last time these two sides met was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season and the match ended in a goalless draw.

West Ham United form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Southampton form guide: D-L-W-W-L

West Ham United vs Southampton Team News

West Ham United

Darren Randolph will start if Lukasz Fabianski's knee injury, which caused him to limp off the ground during the warm-up against West Brom, keeps him out. Manuel Lanzini and Arthur Masuaku are doubts for this one as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini

Suspensions: None

Southampton

Ryan Bertrand and William Smallbone are unavailable for Southampton. Che Adams picked up a groin problem and is a doubt for Sunday. Oriol Romeu is a doubt as well but could return to the starting XI against the Hammers.

Injuries: Ryan Bertrand, William Smallbone

Doubtful: Oriol Romeu, Che Adams

West Ham United vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Darren Randolph; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Danny Ings, Che Adams

West Ham United vs Southampton Prediction

West Ham United will be boosted by the return of their fans to the London Stadium. Southampton have had a long and weary journey since the turn of the year and will be glad to see the curtain fall on this season. The Hammers will be motivated to get a positive result on Sunday and in all probability, they will.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Southampton