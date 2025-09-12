West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview
Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The North London outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The Hammers eased past Nottingham Forest by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 102 out of the 225 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 67 victories.
- West Ham United have won only one of their last seven matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in December 2023.
- Each of the last three matches between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League has ended in a 1-1 draw, with Tottenham Hotspur remaining winless in their last five such games away from home.
- Tottenham Hotspur have lost 10 of their last 16 London Derbies in the Premier League.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
Tottenham Hotspur have a strong squad at their disposal but have struggled in this fixture in the recent past. The likes of Brennan Johnson and Richarlison can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.
West Ham United have troubled Tottenham Hotspur in the past but are yet to hit their stride this season. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes