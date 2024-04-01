West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as West Ham United take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The North London outfit edged Luton Town to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 101 out of the 222 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 67 victories.

West Ham United won the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last three matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 2001.

West Ham United have conceded 19 goals in their eight London derby matches in the Premier League this season and conceded 11 goals in two of these games.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost three of their last five London derbies in the Premier League.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur have blown hot and cold so far this season and will be intent on ending their season on a positive note. The likes of Son Heung-Min and James Maddison can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

West Ham United have been inconsistent this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this week.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes