West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as West Ham United take on Antonio Conte's in-form Tottenham Hotspur side at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

West Ham United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Hammers edged Aston Villa to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and are in excellent form in the competition at the moment. The away side eased past Nottingham Forest by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against West Ham United and have won 100 out of the 219 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 66 victories.

West Ham United have won their last two home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and are closing in on a four-match streak they achieve in 1999.

Tottenham Hotspur have defeated West Ham United in 25 of their 52 Premier League games - they have achieved more victories only against Everton and Manchester City in the competition.

West Ham United were one of only two sides alongside Liverpool to score in all their 19 home games in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 99 London derby matches in the Premier League and could become the third team after Arsenal and Chelsea to hit the 100-victory mark in the competition.

West Ham United have lost only one of their last seven Premier League matches played on a Wednesday, with their previous defeat coming against Arsenal last December.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have grown in stature under Antonio Conte and have made massive strides in the Premier League. The likes of Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski can be lethal on their day and will be intent on adding to their goal tallies this week.

West Ham United @WestHam "Everyone was jumping with the fans because we needed it."



Pablo Fornals reacts to yesterday's win: "Everyone was jumping with the fans because we needed it."Pablo Fornals reacts to yesterday's win: https://t.co/w3l8pnK99x

West Ham United have been in dismal form so far and scrapped their way to their first victory of the season over the weekend. Tottenham Hotspur are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi