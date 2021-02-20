West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the London Stadium for a London Derby on Sunday, when they face West Ham United.

The Hammers are having a superb season, as exemplified by their current fifth-placed standing in the Premier League table.

West Ham are currently six points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League standings, even though Jose Mourinho's men have a game in hand at the moment.

In their last Premier League outing, West Ham were clinical and professional as they beat Sheffield United 3-0.

Declan Rice gave them the lead with a penalty in the first half in that game. After that, there were rare goals for Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks as David Moyes' side cruised to victory.

West Ham will have had almost a week's rest by the time this game is played. Meanwhile, Tottenham had to contend with a trip to Austria in midweek, when they played Wolfsberger in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie.

Tottenham won that game 4-1, and have set themselves up to progress comfortably through to the round of 16.

However, Mourinho will still look for a big reaction from his players, after last weekend's bad loss against Manchester City.

Tottenham were thoroughly outplayed in that game, losing 3-0 with Ilkay Gundogan scoring twice.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

West Ham have won 64 of the 215 previous matches against Tottenham, while Spurs have won 98.

The reverse fixture earlier this season was a thrilling affair, with West Ham coming back from 3-0 down to salvage a point in a 3-3 draw.

The equalizer from Manuel Lanzini, which was scored in stoppage time, still remains one of the best goals of the season.

West Ham United form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-L-W-L

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

West Ham United

Michail Antonio's involvement is still in big, having missed the last two games for the Hammers. If he is unavailable, it is likely that Jarrod Bowen will remain the lone striker for West Ham.

Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko and Angelo Ogbonna are all ruled out. Meawhile, there are still doubts over whether Darren Randolph and Fabian Balbuena will be available for selection.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko, Angelo Ogbonna

Doubtful: Michail Antonio, Darren Randolph, Fabian Balbuena

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will be without Giovanni Lo Celso, who is likely to be the only absentee from their squad.

Injured: Giovanni Lo Celso

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XIs

West Ham United Predicted XI (5-4-1) Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson; Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, TOby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham aren't playing enough attacking football at the moment to be posing a consistent threat against a side as defensively well-drilled as West Ham.

We are predicting a Hammers win in this game because Spurs have recently been shaky at the back.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur