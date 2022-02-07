West Ham United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th February 2022

West Ham United are back in action in the Premier League as they welcome Watford to the London Stadium on Tuesday.

The Hammers survived an upset in the FA Cup where they saw off Kidderminster Harriers in extra time and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

West Ham progressed to the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over bottom-tier Kidderminster Harriers.

David Moyes’ men now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they are on a two-game losing streak, losing to Leeds United and Manchester United respectively.

With 37 points from 23 games, the Hammers are currently fifth in the standings, one point above Arsenal just outside the Europa League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Watford failed to find their feet last time out as they played out an uneventful goalless draw with Burnley.

The Hornets head into Tuesday’s game winless in each of their last 10 games, managing just two draws and losing eight in that time.

This poor run sees Watford sit in the relegation places as they are currently 18th with 15 points from 21 games.

West Ham United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 46 wins from the last 80 meetings between the sides, West Ham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 different occasions.

The Hammers are currently on a four-game winning streak against Watford, stretching back to a 2-0 defeat in December 2018.

Watford head into Tuesday’s game winless in each of their last 10 games across all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws in that time.

The visitors are currently without a win in their last five league games away from home, managing just two points from 15 available.

West Ham United vs Watford Prediction

West Ham had to grind out a 2-1 victory in extra time against a dogged Kidderminster Harriers side and will look to improve on that performance.

They head into the game on a four-match winning streak against the visitors and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture and claim the win.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Watford

West Ham United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P