West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United have a great chance to boost their chances of securing a berth in Europe as they host relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

West Ham United are very much part of the crowd that is keeping within touching distance of a European berth. On Tuesday, they will take on Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion that just picked up a thrilling 3-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux courtesy of a brace from Matheus Pereira.

After picking up the lead from the spot in the eighth minute of the game against Wolves, West Bromwich then went behind in the final ten minutes of the first half. The comeback win will definitely lift the spirits inside the Baggies' dressing room. This was just West Brom's second win of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

West Ham United have eked out three consecutive 1-0 victories in a row and against Burnley on Saturday night, it was Michail Antonio who made the difference. He marked his return to the starting XI in place of Sebastian Haller, who has now joined Ajax, with a spectacular performance.

Antonio kept chipping away at Burnley, battling his way into great positions and also getting involved in creating plenty.

Since the start of the 19/20 season, Michail Antonio has made 27 starts and has 17 goal contributions to his name.



Mental ⚒ pic.twitter.com/rQr1j2bmBj — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) January 17, 2021

David Moyes will be happy with how the Hammers have shored up their defence. They have now kept four successive clean sheets and are yet to concede since the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce is once again tasked with saving a club from the drop and he will hope that his players will turn up once again like they did on Saturday against Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion have squared off 106 times in the past. West Brom have the slightest edge over their Tuesday opponents with 41 wins. West Ham United have won 40 games.

25 matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was in January last year in the FA Cup and West Brom won the game 1-0.

West Ham United form guide: D-D-W-W-W

West Bromwich Albion form guide: D-L-L-L-W

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

West Ham United

Fabian Balbuena is in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. David Moyes has revealed that Arthur Masuaku won't be available for a couple of months. Other than that, West Ham have no real injury concerns.

Injuries: Fabian Balbuena and Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion

Enjoy it one last time this weekend 🍿



Watch the highlights of our 3-2 Black Country derby win at Molineux. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 17, 2021

Sam Johnstone and Matt Phillips have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be sidelined for this one. Grady Diangana is out with a hamstring injury. Conor Townsend and Karlan Grant are unavailable through injuries as well.

They will welcome back Conor Gallagher after he missed the game against Wolves due to suspension.

Injuries: Sam Johnstone, Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Conor Townsend and Karlan Grant

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lucasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button, Kieran Gibbs, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Robert Snodgrass, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

West Ham United have looked solid at the back and they seem to just about get over the line more often than not of late. Despite West Brom securing a comeback victory against Wolves, we expect West Ham United to take all three points on Tueday.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion