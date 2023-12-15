West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in an important clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

West Ham United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers eased past SC Freiburg by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 33 out of the 71 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 24 victories.

West Ham United have won each of their last three matches at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition.

After a run of four victories against West Ham United on their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost four of their last six such games in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in each of their last 10 matches played out on a Sunday in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last 13 matches away from home in London in the Premier League and have lost their last four such games.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

West Ham United have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. The Hammers were outplayed by Fulham last week and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Matheus Cunha to score - Yes