West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

West Ham United are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Hammers suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Everton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this year. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City this month and has a point to prove in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 32 out of the 69 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 23 victories.

After only two victories in their first eight Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United have won three of their last four league games against the away side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games against West Ham United but have lost the three games in which they have conceded a goal.

West Ham United are winless in their last six Premier League games at home - their longest such run in the competition since 2003.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless away from home in their last seven matches - they last went on a run of eight winless away matches in 2018.

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season - both teams have managed only three goals in their seven games so far.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

West Ham United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to hit their stride this season. The likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen can be impressive on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but will need to find their goalscoring form in the coming weeks. West Ham United are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michail Antonio to score - Yes

