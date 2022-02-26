West Ham United vs Wolves Prediction and Betting tips | 27th February 2022

The round 27 fixtures of the English Premier League wrap up on Sunday as West Ham United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium.

The hosts have dropped out of the top four as they played out back-to-back draws in their last two league fixtures. In-form Newcastle United equalized in injury time of the first half to take away a point from that game.

The visiting side suffered a 2-1 loss at Arsenal in their previous fixture as Jose Sa's own goal in the dying moments of the game helped the London club overturn Wolves' one-goal lead in the second half.

West Ham United vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 68 times across all competitions. The hosts lead 31-23 in wins while 14 games have ended in draws.

The last nine games in this fixture have produced conclusive results with five wins for the visiting side and four games going the Hammers' way.

The visiting side have the third-best defensive record in the league, having conceded 20 goals in 25 games. Only league leaders Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals, 17 and 18 respectively.

West Ham United have scored 45 goals in 26 games this season, a record only bettered by the top three sides in the league.

Only Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Watford (3) have played more draws than the visiting side (4).

The reverse fixture at the Molineux ended in a 1-0 win for the then-hosts, with Raul Jimenez scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute.

West Ham United vs Wolves Prediction

There are some injury concerns for the home side as Arthur Masuaku, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna, three key defenders, are sidelined for this game. Michail Antonio has not found the back of the net since New Year's Eve.

Wolves have scored 24 goals, less than a goal per game this season, but have scored 14 in their travels. They have the best dribbles per game ratio in the league, though most of them can be attributed to the current Barcelona star Adama Traore.

West Ham have lost steam in the race for the top four and Wolves might be able to take advantage of that.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Wolves

West Ham United vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolves

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (The hosts have scored in each of their home games in the Premier League this season; Wolves have scored more goals in their away games than at home in the league)

Tip 3: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist anytime - Yes (The Englishman is the leading goalscorer and assist provider for the hosts, he has seven goals and one assist in his last eight games across all competitions)

Tip 4: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

