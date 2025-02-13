West Ham vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

West Ham take on Brentford in a Premier League London derby at the London Stadium this Saturday. West Ham are currently in 16th place, and while there's enough distance between themselves and the drop zone for Irons fans to feel safe, they will still want a good result here.

Brentford, meanwhile, are in 11th place, but could move up into the top ten depending on other results this weekend.

So who will come out on top in London this weekend?

West Ham vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between West Ham and Brentford have been largely mixed, with two wins for West Ham, three for the Bees, and one draw. However, Brentford have not beaten the Irons since November 2023.

West Ham are on a pretty poor run of current form and haven't quite experienced a new manager bounce under Graham Potter. After winning their first Premier League game under him, they have only collected one point from a possible nine since, and are coming off a disappointing loss to Chelsea.

Brentford's form hasn't been much better recently. They have won just twice in seven games since the start of 2025, and most recently suffered a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Tottenham.

West Ham's main problem this season has been their poor defensive record. With 46 goals conceded, only the four teams below them have let in more. While their defensive record has improved slightly under Graham Potter, they have still conceded seven goals in his four Premier League games.

After a terrific run at home to start the season, Brentford's form at the G-Tech Stadium has fallen off a cliff of sorts. However, their away form has been more solid recently, winning their last two matches on the road and avoiding defeat since December 15.

West Ham vs Brentford Prediction

Despite the gap in league places between these two sides, this game is a difficult one to predict.

Neither side have been in the best form recently, but both will be buoyed by a week's rest after both were eliminated from the FA Cup in January.

West Ham will enjoy a home advantage here and may be a little more confident after more time working under Graham Potter, but with Jean-Clair Todibo still out, their defensive issues will give Brentford hope.

The last time these sides faced off, the match ended in a score draw, and it feels likely that we'll see the same result here.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Brentford

West Ham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Brentford to score at least two goals - Yes (West Ham have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six matches).

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes (Brentford have scored first in 12 of their 24 Premier League games this season).

