West Ham vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December, 2021

West Ham host Brighton at the Olympic Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

West Ham are currently fourth in the league, five points off Liverpool in third. David Moyes' side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Brighton.

After starting the season brilliantly, Brighton have faltered recently. Graham Potter's side have failed to win any of their last nine games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against West Ham on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

West Ham vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with all of their previous five meetings ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in May. Said Benrahma scored late on to cancel out Danny Welbeck's late opener and ensure the spoils were shared on the night.

Brighton have the fifth best defensive record in the league, having only conceded 14 goals from their 13 games so far.

West Ham have the third best attacking record in the league, having scored 24 goals this season

West Ham vs Brighton Prediction

Neither side have had the best run of form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

West Ham will have a relatively healthy squad heading into the game, with Angelo Ogbonna being the only absentee due to injury.

Brighton also have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Leeds United last time out. Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are both still unavailable due to injury.

With Brighton having drawn seven of their last nine games across all competitions, it is going to be difficult for West Ham to break down their opponents. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming away with a win.

Prediction: West Ham 0-0 Brighton

West Ham vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither side have been in great form of late and despite Brighton's poor attacking record, they have been a very hard side to break down defensively this season).

Tip 3 - Brighton to receive two or more bookings - YES (Brighton have the second most bookings in the league with 33).

