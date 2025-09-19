West Ham vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025 

West Ham and Crystal Palace will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday five clash on Saturday (September 20th). The game will take place at the London Stadium.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 3-0 defeat they suffered against Tottenham at the same venue last weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Micky van de Ven scoring a goal each while Tomas Soucek was sent off for the Hammers.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, needed penalties to eliminate Millwall in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek. They went ahead through Chris Richards' 72nd-minute strike while Ryan Leonard equalized in injury time to force penalties. The hosts eventually progressed with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.
The Eagles will turn their focus to the EPL where their last game was a goalless draw at home to Sunderland. The stalemate left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered six points from four games. West Ham are 18th on three points.
West Ham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 71st meeting between the two sides. West Ham lead 26-24.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Crystal Palace claimed a 2-0 away win.
- West Ham's five games across competitions this season have produced three goals or more.
- Six of Palace's last seven competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- West Ham have won just one of their last 10 EPL home games (six losses).
- Palace are unbeaten on their last six visits to the London Stadium (three wins).
West Ham vs Crystal Palace Prediction
West Ham have made a horrendous start to the season, piling the pressure on manager Graham Potter. Their malaise has been founded on defensive struggles, with their 11 goals conceded their second-worst tally at this stage in their PL history.
Palace, for their part, are enjoying life under Oliver Glasner. They are unbeaten in four games so far, extending their unbeaten Premier League run to 10 games (seven draws). Defensive solidity has been their driving force, with only Arsenal (24) and Manchester City (21) having kept more PL clean sheets than Palace's 19 since Glasner took over in February 2024.
We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace
West Ham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals