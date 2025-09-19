West Ham vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025 

West Ham and Crystal Palace will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday five clash on Saturday (September 20th). The game will take place at the London Stadium.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 3-0 defeat they suffered against Tottenham at the same venue last weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Micky van de Ven scoring a goal each while Tomas Soucek was sent off for the Hammers.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, needed penalties to eliminate Millwall in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek. They went ahead through Chris Richards' 72nd-minute strike while Ryan Leonard equalized in injury time to force penalties. The hosts eventually progressed with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Ad

Trending

The Eagles will turn their focus to the EPL where their last game was a goalless draw at home to Sunderland. The stalemate left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered six points from four games. West Ham are 18th on three points.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 71st meeting between the two sides. West Ham lead 26-24.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Crystal Palace claimed a 2-0 away win.

West Ham's five games across competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

Six of Palace's last seven competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.

West Ham have won just one of their last 10 EPL home games (six losses).

Palace are unbeaten on their last six visits to the London Stadium (three wins).

Ad

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Prediction

West Ham have made a horrendous start to the season, piling the pressure on manager Graham Potter. Their malaise has been founded on defensive struggles, with their 11 goals conceded their second-worst tally at this stage in their PL history.

Palace, for their part, are enjoying life under Oliver Glasner. They are unbeaten in four games so far, extending their unbeaten Premier League run to 10 games (seven draws). Defensive solidity has been their driving force, with only Arsenal (24) and Manchester City (21) having kept more PL clean sheets than Palace's 19 since Glasner took over in February 2024.

Ad

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More