West Ham vs Doncaster Rovers prediction, preview, team news, and more | FA Cup 2020-21

An improved West Ham side will host Doncaster Rovers at the London Stadium on Saturday in the fifth round of the FA Cup, hoping to advance further into the competition.

The Hammers are on a roll at the moment, winning their last four games in all competitions, and going unbeaten in the last six.

This is their best run under manager David Moyes, who's also guided them to their best-ever points tally at the half-way mark in the Premier League.

The situation is quite similar in Doncaster, as the Rovers are pushing for Championship promotion and sit fourth in the League One standings.

Darren Moore's men are on a small winning-streak of their own at the moment. Doncaster have won three games on the trot, including a 2-1 win away at Blackburn Rovers in the last round of the competition.

The next assignment will be their toughest yet and it will be interesting to see which side's winning run comes to a halt.

West Ham vs Doncaster Rovers Head-To-Head

It may be a surprise to note that in 24 games between the sides, it's Doncaster who have the slightly better record. They've beaten West Ham 10 times before, although those victories came way back in the 1950s.

The Hammers aren't too far behind with eight wins in this fixture, including the most recent one coming in August 2011 when they met in the Championship.

West Ham Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Doncaster Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

West Ham vs Doncaster Rovers Team News

West Ham

The home side will continue to be without wing-back Arthur Masuaku, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Otherwise, they have all of their key players available and enter the contest in good shape.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Doncaster Rovers

The visitors have no known casualties and arrive in London with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

West Ham vs Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Darren Randolph; Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Fabian Balbuena, Ben Johnson; Declan Rice, Mark Noble; Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma; Andriy Yarmolenko.

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1): Ellery Balcombe; Joe Wright, Tom Anderson, Andy Butler, Cameron John; Brad Halliday, James Coppinger; Fejiri Okenabirhie, Taylor Richards, Elliot Simoes; Tyreece John-Jules.

West Ham vs Doncaster Rovers Prediction

David Moyes is set to ring the changes as several fringe players are likely to feature. Despite that, we expect West Ham to be too strong for Doncaster Rovers.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Doncaster Rovers