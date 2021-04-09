West Ham vs Leicester prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday as both clubs look to finish in the top four.

David Moyes' side are flying at the moment and are currently fourth in the league, four points behind Leicester in third. The Hammers' form has faltered of late, however, having only won two of their last five games.

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers will be confident in his side's ability to get past West Ham. The Foxes have won three of their last five games and are currently four points off Manchester United in second.

Both sides have attacking quality in abundance and that is sure to come to the fore on Sunday.

West Ham vs Leicester Head-to-Head

Leicester just edge out West Ham in the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Foxes have won two of their last five league meetings, with the Hammers only winning one.

David Moyes' side did, however, beat Leicester 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

West Ham Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Leicester Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

West Ham vs Leicester Team News

Declan Rice will be a huge miss for West Ham

West Ham

David Moyes will be without Declan Rice, after the midfielder picked up a knee injury earlier this month. Michail Antonio injured his hamstring in the game against Wolves last week and is unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are both unavailable for the game due to injuries.

Injured: Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester

Brendan Rodgers will be without Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under due to injury. Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu is also unavailable after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Wes Morgan has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. Meanwhile, James Justin is out for the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament back in February.

Injured: Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, Caglar Soyuncu, Wes Morgan, James Justin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham vs Leicester Predicted XI

West Ham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianksi; Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble; Said Benrahma, Jesse Lingard, Pablo Fornals; Jarrod Bowen

Leicester Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Perreira; James Maddison; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

West Ham vs Leicester Prediction

This is sure to be an exciting matchup with both teams trying to win the game. The attacking talent on display guarantees goals.

We predict West Ham and Leicester will share the points, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leicester