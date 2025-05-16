West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

West Ham and Nottingham Forest will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Premier League season on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at the London Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over Manchester United last weekend. Tomas Soucek broke the deadlock in the 26th minute while Jarrod Bowen made sure of the result in the 57th minute.

Forest, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Leicester City. They went behind to Conor Coady's 16th-minute strike while Morgan Gibbs-White equalized in the 25th minute. Chris Wood put the hosts ahead 11 minutes into the second half, but Facundo Buonanotte drew the game level with nine minutes left in regulation time. The game was marred by post-match news of Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi being placed in an induced coma after colliding with the post.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate saw the Tricky Trees drop to seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 62 points from 36 games. West Ham are 15th with 40 points to their name.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 122nd meeting between the two sides. West Ham lead 44-43.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Nottingham Forest claimed a 3-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of West Ham's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Forest have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (four losses).

West Ham have not lost their final home game in any of the last seven seasons (five wins).

Forest have won nine away games this season - the second-most in the league behind Liverpool (11).

Ad

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

West Ham gave their fans something to smile about following their win at Old Trafford last week. The victory was inconsequential in the grand scheme of things but it ended their eight-game winless run (four losses).

Nottingham Forest, for their part, are guaranteed to play European football next season. Fans of the club would have given an arm for this outcome at the start of the campaign, but their performances this season mean that anything other than a top-five finish would be considered a disappointment.

Ad

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More