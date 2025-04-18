West Ham vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

West Ham and Southampton will battle for three points in a Premier League round 33 clash on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at the London Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool last weekend.They went into the break behind to Luis Diaz's 18th-minute strike but drew level when Andrew Robertson scored an own goal with four minutes left on the clock. Virgil van Dijk scored the match-winner three minutes later with a well-taken header.

Southampton, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 thrashing at home to Aston Villa. The game was goalless at the break but an action-packed second half saw Marco Asensio miss two penalties while Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen and John McGinn scored a goal each to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The loss left the Saints rooted to the bottom of the standings on 10 points and they have already been relegated. West Ham are 17th with 35 points to their name.

West Ham vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 183 occasions in the past. West Ham have 82 wins to their name, Southampton were victorious 52 times while 49 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when West Ham claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

West Ham are winless in their last five league games (three losses).

Southampton have won just one of the last 12 PL head-to-head games (eight losses).

West Ham have won all four home games this season against sides starting the gameweek in 14th place or lower.

West Ham vs Southampton Prediction

This has been a season to forget for West Ham. The Hammers' 17th spot is the lowest position they have occupied at this stage of a season since their relegation in 2011. Graham Potter's appointment has not had the desired effect and the only reason they do not have relegation concerns is due to how poor the sides below them have been.

Southampton have now suffered the earliest relegation in Premier League history. They realistically have just one more reason to play for this season, to beat Derby County's all-time lowest tally of 11 points which they are one point short of at the moment. Furthermore, their 81% loss rate is the highest in Premier League history.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Southampton

West Ham vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Ham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

