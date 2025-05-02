West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4 2025

West Ham face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match at the London Stadium this Sunday.

Ad

West Ham are currently in 17th place in the table, one spot above Tottenham, who are in 16th with one more point than their London rivals.

So can the Hammers leapfrog Tottenham on Sunday, or will this end up being another bad day for West Ham boss Graham Potter?

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last match between these two rivals came in October and saw Tottenham hammer West Ham 4-1 in one of their best performances of the season. However, Spurs have not won at the London Stadium since November 2019, with two draws and two losses in their last four visits.

West Ham's recent form has been woeful. They have not won in the Premier League since February 27, and have alternated between losses and draws in the subsequent seven games. Last weekend in particular was disappointing, as they threw away a lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton thanks to a 92nd minute goal.

Tottenham's league form has been equally as bad as West Ham's recently. They have won just one of their last eight league games, and were thumped 5-1 by Liverpool last weekend. They now have 19 losses this season, more than any side other than the bottom three, who have all been relegated.

Spurs are coming into this match on the back of a win, though, as they beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday. However, the win means that it's highly likely Ange Postecoglou will name a much-changed team for this game in order to keep his key players fresh for the return leg.

West Ham's home form this season has been very poor. They have won just five times at the London Stadium, and only two of those wins have come since Graham Potter took over the helm in January.

Ad

Trending

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

This game is quite tricky to predict. Both sides have been in poor form in the league, and while Tottenham were outstanding in their Europa League match on Thursday, their team is expected to be very different here.

With that said, West Ham's confidence is likely to be very low following their loss to Brighton last weekend, and Graham Potter's side are a low-scoring one who have also struggled to keep goals out.

Ad

It's hard to predict a Tottenham win when you consider their poor recent form and the thin nature of their squad, so a draw seems more likely, keeping with West Ham alternating draws and losses.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Tottenham's last four league games).

Tip 3: West Ham to score first - Yes (Tottenham have fallen behind in six of their last eight league games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More