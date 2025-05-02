West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4 2025

West Ham face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match at the London Stadium this Sunday.
West Ham are currently in 17th place in the table, one spot above Tottenham, who are in 16th with one more point than their London rivals.
So can the Hammers leapfrog Tottenham on Sunday, or will this end up being another bad day for West Ham boss Graham Potter?
West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The last match between these two rivals came in October and saw Tottenham hammer West Ham 4-1 in one of their best performances of the season. However, Spurs have not won at the London Stadium since November 2019, with two draws and two losses in their last four visits.
- West Ham's recent form has been woeful. They have not won in the Premier League since February 27, and have alternated between losses and draws in the subsequent seven games. Last weekend in particular was disappointing, as they threw away a lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton thanks to a 92nd minute goal.
- Tottenham's league form has been equally as bad as West Ham's recently. They have won just one of their last eight league games, and were thumped 5-1 by Liverpool last weekend. They now have 19 losses this season, more than any side other than the bottom three, who have all been relegated.
- Spurs are coming into this match on the back of a win, though, as they beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday. However, the win means that it's highly likely Ange Postecoglou will name a much-changed team for this game in order to keep his key players fresh for the return leg.
- West Ham's home form this season has been very poor. They have won just five times at the London Stadium, and only two of those wins have come since Graham Potter took over the helm in January.
West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
This game is quite tricky to predict. Both sides have been in poor form in the league, and while Tottenham were outstanding in their Europa League match on Thursday, their team is expected to be very different here.
With that said, West Ham's confidence is likely to be very low following their loss to Brighton last weekend, and Graham Potter's side are a low-scoring one who have also struggled to keep goals out.
It's hard to predict a Tottenham win when you consider their poor recent form and the thin nature of their squad, so a draw seems more likely, keeping with West Ham alternating draws and losses.
Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Tottenham's last four league games).
Tip 3: West Ham to score first - Yes (Tottenham have fallen behind in six of their last eight league games).