West Ham want Arsenal midfielder in ambitious player-plus-cash swap deal to let Declan Rice join Gunners: Reports

According to The Sun, West Ham United want Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe in a-player-plus-cash deal for Declan Rice. Rice has been linked with a move away from the Hammers in the summer.

The Gunners are leading the race for the English midfielder, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich among interested parties. The Englishman has been a key player for West Ham in recent seasons.

He has made 245 appearances for the club since making his first team debut in 2017. Rice made 50 appearances during the 2022-23 season, scoring five goals and providing four assists. He helped David Moyes' side to the UEFA Conference League title this season.

While the midfielder looks set to join Arsenal, the Hammers reportedly want Smith-Rowe as part of the deal. The 22-year-old had an injury-ridden season, making only 15 appearances across competitions as Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the league.

He has an estimated market value of £33 million. The player, though, is expected to have a future at the Emirates under Arteta. Whether the Gunners are willing to let him go remains to be seen.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan open to let Arsenal target Declan Rice leave

Declan Rice has been a stalwart at the heart of West Ham's midfield in recent seasons. The club's chairman David Sullivan has revealed that the club are open to letting him leave.

Speaking about Rice, who is Arsenal's priority target in the transfer market, Sullivan said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“We have promised Declan Rice he could go. He set his heart on going. He rejected our £200,000-a-week bid 18 months ago — I think offers will start to come today. There are three or four clubs who have shown interest."

Rice, given his quality and age (24), would be a massive addition for any team in the Premier League. Any potential suitor, though, might need to shell out a fee north of €100 million to acquire his services.

