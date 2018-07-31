Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Ham - What will be their story for 2018-19? 

352   //    31 Jul 2018, 15:42 IST

West Ham United v Hull City - Premier League
West Ham United

Last season was one of upheaval for West Ham; they started the season under Slaven Bilić and just two months into the season found themselves deep in the relegation zone. David Moyes was brought in to bring much-needed stability out of the field and just as much on it. David Moyes reverted to the basics and kept things simple, utilizing Arnautović as a central Forward and using his pace and power to exploit opponents' defenses. In due course, West Ham did secure their status as a Premier League Team for another season, but this came at a cost. The style of play and limited ambition showed by Moyes's team led to an unhappy fan-base. And when West Ham fans are unhappy, they know how to show their displeasure. The low point of the season came during the 3-0 home defeat to Burnley early in March, when fans congregated in front of the directors' box to protest against the board of directors. The season after that was a procession and Moyes was gone soon after.

The fans' unrest partly stemmed from the bland style of football which was on offer last season. The co-owner David Sullivan is trying to change and it seems that this time West Ham might actually do well. They have brought in a Manager who has a great track record for getting his teams to play expansive attacking football. In Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham have a manager who will make this team better and under him West Ham have a real chance of attempting to break into the top 8 of the Premier League this season. In addition to the manager, West Ham have brought in a marquee signing in the shape of Felipe Anderson from Lazio for club record £42.5m. Anderson is capable of lighting up the Premier League with his pace and skills and it's certain that Pellegrini will provide him the platform on which to display his talents. Another big name signing is Andriy Yarmolenko, who has a proven track record in Ukraine and in Europe. He will add goals to the side and offer width on the pitch. West Ham have been very busy during the transfer window till now, bringing in Fabianski from Swansea, Issa Diop from Toulouse and Ryan Fredericks from Fulham in order to strengthen their porous backline.

West Ham already have star quality up front in the form of Arnautović and Hernandez. Lanzini adds quality from midfield, contributing goals and assists. Throw in Anderson and Yarmolenko into the mix and we have a very fluid forward line, capable of causing trouble to any team in the Premier league. Andy Carrol, with his battering ram qualities, is a very solid plan B for Pellegrini. The mantra for Pellegrini will be simple: keep things tight at the back and let the forwards do their magic.

Only time will tell how well this new West Ham team really is. But it's hard not to be excited about the prospect of them taking Premier League by storm.

Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly
Which West Ham will the fans get this season?

A lover of all things football :-) , An Arsenal Fan through and though Love the premier league and its competitiveness
