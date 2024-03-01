West Ham Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

West Ham Women and Manchester United Women will battle for three points in a Women's Super League matchday 15 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Everton two weeks ago. Martina Plemonte and Aurora Galli scored within three minutes of one another late in the second half to guide their side to victory.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal. Geyse's 10th-minute own goal set the pace for what was to come, with Cloe Lacasse and Kim Little also adding first-half goals for the Gunners. Lucia Garcia scored a late consolation strike in injury time.

The defeat left the Red Devils in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 14 games. West Ham are 10th with 11 points to their name.

West Ham Women vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Manchester United have seven wins to their name while West Ham were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when they claimed a 5-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ten of Manchester United's last 11 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals, with eight games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Manchester United's last five league games have produced an average of 9.8 corner kicks per game.

West Ham Women vs Manchester United Prediction

Two of West Ham's three league wins this season have come in their last three games. Those victories include a shock comeback triumph over Arsenal the last time they were in front of their fans and this has helped Rehanne Skinner's side steer five points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United pushed Chelsea all the way in the title race last season in an eventual runners-up finish. This saw the Mancunians secure UEFA Women's Champions League football for the first time in their history. However, they have been unable to match those standards this season.

Marc Skinnier's side are still favorites here but will be wary of the threat posed by their hosts considering Arsenal's fate here last month.

Prediction: West Ham Women 0-2 Manchester United Women

West Ham Women vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester United Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

