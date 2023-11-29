Westerlo vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023 

Westerlo will host Anderlecht at the Het Kuipje on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult campaign so far and currently find themselves in the relegation zone heading into the second half of the regular season. They were beaten 3-2 by Sporting Charleroi in their last match. Westerlo looked like they had a point after Griffin Yow's additional time leveler before Sporting Charleroi reclaimed the lead minutes later.

Westerlo sit 15th in the table with just 11 points. They are two points above last-placed Kortrijk and will be looking to widen that gap on Friday.

Anderlecht meanwhile have enjoyed a solid league campaign and are now pushing for their first league title since the 2016-17 campaign. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over newly-promoted Molenbeek last time out with Denmark international Ander Dreyer leveling the scores from the spot before former Boca Juniors man Luis Vasquez headed home a late winner.

The visitors sit second in the Pro League standings with 31 points from 15 games and will now be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Westerlo and Anderlecht. The hosts have won just eight of those games while the visitors have won 29 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Westerlo have conceded 29 goals in the league this season, the third-highest in the competition so far.

Anderlecht have scored 29 goals in the Belgian top-flight this season. Only Royal Antwerp (30) and league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (35) have scored more.

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Prediction

Westerlo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won just once on home turf all season and could struggle here.

Anderlecht meanwhile are unbeaten in their last five matches picking up four wins in that period. They are undefeated in their last three games on the road and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-3 Anderlecht

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)