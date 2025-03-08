Westerlo vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Westerlo will entertain Anderlecht at Het Kuipje in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. With only two rounds of matches to go, the sides may have already sealed their fate.

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Preview

Westerlo are pushing to avoid the drop but need to be flawless in the remainder of their games to stay out of hot water. They dropped five points in their last three matches, which didn’t help their cause. The upcoming meeting could be as difficult, considering the strength of the visitors. However, Westerlo have troubled Anderlecht in recent times.

De Kemphanen sit 13th on 31 points in the standings, right in the relegation zone. They will participate in the relegation playoffs if they remain in this zone by the end of the regular season. This game is crucial for Westerlo, as a loss would make it very difficult for them to reach the European playoffs.

Anderlecht recovered from their unexpected 2-0 home defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in their previous game by beating Standard Liège 2-0 lately. The visitors can no longer win the regular season, with Genk 14 points clear at the summit. However, they would qualify for the champions' playoffs if they keep their fourth place on 48 points.

Purple & White are enduring a trophy drought since 2016–17, when they won their last league title. They still stand a chance this term, as they are sure to participate in the champions' play-offs. Anderlecht are eying the second spot, occupied by Club Brugge on 53 points. Anderlecht would need two more wins, with other results going in their favor.

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Westerlo have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Anderlecht.

Westerlo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Anderlecht.

Westerlo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Anderlecht have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Westerlo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Anderlecht have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Westerlo – D-L-D-W-W, Anderlecht – W-L-D-W-L.

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Prediction

Westerlo are set to play perhaps their most important match of the season, as a win would provide enough of a boost for the remainder of their campaign.

Anderlecht have won thrice in their last five visits to Westerlo. They will hope to make the most of the hosts’ dip in form.

Anderlecht are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-3 Anderlecht

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Anderlecht to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Westerlo to score - Yes

