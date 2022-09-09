Westerlo vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

Westerlo and Anderlecht will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to table-toppers Antwerp. Vincent Janssen set the ball rolling with a 33rd-minute penalty, while Koji Miyoshi and Anthony Valencia completed the rout in the second half.

Anderlecht claimed a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Silkeborg in their UEFA Europa Conference League curtain raiser. Fabio Silva's 81st-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently occupy eighth spot, having garnered 10 points from seven matches. Westerlo sit in 13th place on six points.

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have 28 wins from their last 42 matches against Westerlo. Six matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's hosts have eight wins to their name.

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides since they clashed in the Belgian Cup in September 2017. They have faced each other in three friendlies since then.

Westerlo form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Team News

Westerlo

Erdon Daci is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Erdon Daci

Suspension: None

Anderlecht

Adrien Trebel has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Benito Raman has been ruled out with a knee injury. Mario Stroeykens, Kristian Arnstad and Francis Amuzu are all unavailable.

Injury: Adrien Trebel, Benito Raman

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Mario Stroeykens, Kristian Arnstad, Francis Amuzu

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Predicted XI

Westerlo (4-4-2): Sinan Bolat (GK); Maxim de Cuyper, Pietro Perdichizzi, Rubin Seigers, Edisson Jordanov; Jan Bernat, Lukas Van Eenoo, Nicolas Madsen, Tuur Dierckx; Lyle Foster, Igor Vetokele

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Jan Vertonghen; Noah Sadiki, Marco Kana, Amadou Diawara, Lior Refaelov, Michael Murillo; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Westerlo vs Anderlecht Prediction

Westerlo have found the going tough in the top-flight since their promotion last season and they sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Anderlecht's inconsistent displays mean they are not guaranteed winners, despite entering the game as favorites. However, the visitors have superior quality and we expect them to narrowly edge the game in a tight encounter.

Prediction: Wersterlo 0-1 Anderlecht

Edited by Peter P