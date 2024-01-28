Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Westerlo will host Cercle Brugge at Het Kuipje on Tuesday in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the relegation round. Westerlo drew 2-2 with Gent last time out. They looked set to be headed toward a narrow victory following Nicolas Madsen's late penalty before their opponents drew level at the death.

Westerlo are 11th in the league with 22 points from as many games.

Brugge, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in the league recently. They drew 1-1 draw with Standard Liege last time out. They fell behind in the 79th minute before captain Thibo Somers headed home a late equaliser to extend their unbeaten run against Les Rouches.

The visitors are seventh in the standings with 33 points.

Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Westerlo and Brugge, who lead 17-12.

The visitors have won their last three games in the fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 9-4.

Westerlo are without a clean sheet in three games in this fixture

De Kemphanen have conceded 41 goals in the league this season. Only three teams have conceded more, all of whom are in the relegation zone.

Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Westerlo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings in the league after winning three of their previous four games. They have won their last two home games, though.

Cercle, meanwhile, have drawn their last two games and have won just two of their last seven. They have won just one of their last five games on the road but should have enough to earn a point.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-1 Brugge

Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Brugge's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 11 matchups.)