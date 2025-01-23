Westerlo vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025 

Westerlo and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League round 23 clash on Saturday (January 25th). The game will be played at Het Kuipje.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-2 defeat they suffered away to Antwerp. They went behind to Vincent Janssen's 15th-minute strike but Jordan Bos and Griffin Yow scored to give them a 2-1 lead at the break. Alfie Devine's 57th-minute own goal drew the game level while Mahamadou Doumbia scored a last-gasp winner from the spot deep into injury time.

Genk, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback away win over KV Mechelen. Benito Raman gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute but Konstantinos Karetsas and Zakaria El Ounahi scored in the 15th and 25th minutes respectively to help their side claim the win.

Trending

The victory left the Blauw-Wit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 48 points from 22 games. Westerlo are 13th on 23 points.

Westerlo vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 25 wins from the last 50 head-to-head games. Westerlo were victorious on 10 occasions while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Genk claimed a 1-0 home win.

Westerlo's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with four games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Genk have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven league games.

Westerlo are winless in their last eight games across competitions (six losses).

Six of Genk's last seven away games have produced three goals or more.

Westerlo vs Genk Prediction

Westerlo occupy the final relegation spot and are currently two points away from safety. Their survival might rest on their home form, with 16 of their 23 points this season having come in games played in front of their fans.

Genk, for their part, hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Club Brugge. Thorsten Fink's side are the slight favorites in this game and are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-2 Genk

Westerlo vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback