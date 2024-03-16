Westerlo vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Westerlo will welcome Genk to Het Kuipje for a Jupiler League matchday 30 clash on Sunday (March 17).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to KV Mechelen. Kerim Mrabti scored a first-half brace while Patrick Pflucke added a third goal in the 73rd minute. Jordan Bos scored a 90th-minute strike to make the scoreline more respectable.

Genk, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Standard Liege. Anouar Ait El Hadj scored the match-winner in the 50th minute.

The victory left Wouter Vrancken's side in fifth place, with 46 points from 29 games. Westerlo are 11th with 29 points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Westerlo vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Genk have 24 wins to their name, Westerlo have been victorious on 10 occasions while 14 games have ended in a draw.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in October 2023 when both sides shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Genk's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Westerlo's last five league games have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Genk have the joint-best away defensive record in the league with 13 goals conceded in 14 games on their travels.

Westerlo vs Genk Prediction

Westerlo have lost their last three league games and have not won any of the last four head-to-head games. They have won just one of their last six league games (three losses) and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways here.

Genk have blown hot and cold throughout the campaign and their current stay in the top six is shaky as they hold just a two-point advantage over seventh-placed Cercle Brugge. The Blue-White have won three of the last four head-to-head games and will be hoping to leave with a positive result.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-2 Genk

Westerlo vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes