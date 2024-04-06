Westerlo vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024 

Westerlo and Gent will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Conference League playoff fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to St. Truiden last weekend. Jarne Steuckers scored a brace to guide his side to all three points.

Genk, meanwhile, thrashed Standard Liege 5-1 at home. Their goals were scored by Mathias Fernandez Pardo, Omri Gandelman, Pieter Gerkens, Ismael Kandouss and Tarik Tissoudali while Julien de Sart's own goal saw Liege get on the scoresheet.

The victory saw the Buffaloes retain top spot in the Conference League playoff table with 27 points to their name. Westerlo are last in the standings on 15 points.

Westerlo vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two sides. Gent have 20 wins to their name, and Westerlo were victorious on 10 occasions while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in January 2024 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw.

The last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Four of Westerlo's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Gent's last five games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Westerlo vs Gent Prediction

Westerlo are winless in their last five league games (four losses). De Kemphanen have scored just two goals in this run and are winless in the last six head-to-head games (four losses).

Gent are favorites to finish top of the Conference League playoff table. The East Flanders outfit currently lead the way with a one-point advantage but have a game in hand over St. Truiden. A win here would take the Buffalos four points clear and they are likely to go all out for the win. Anything other than a victory could be disastrous, as St. Truiden are currently flying high with three successive wins.

This fixture tends to be high-scoring and you would have to go back to December 2016 to find the last time both sides did not get on the scoresheet (a 0-0 draw). We are backing Gent to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-3 Gent

Westerlo vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score in both halves