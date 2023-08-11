Westerlo vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023 

Westerlo will host Gent at the Het Kuipje on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side opened their league campaign against Eupen, playing out a 2-2 draw against the Pandas with Nicolas Madsen and 18-year-old Lucas Stassin getting on the scoresheet in the second half to rescue a point for Jonas De Roeck's men.

Westerlo then lost 1-0 to Club Brugge in their second league game and were very fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin. They now sit 11th in the league table with just one point from an obtainable six and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Gent, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to their league season kicking things off with a 3-2 win over Kortrijk. They beat Mechelen 1-0 in game week two, profiting from an own goal to take the lead and a late penalty save from goalkeeper Davy Roef to keep the lead.

The visitors sit second in the Pro League standings with six points from two games. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they play on Sunday.

Westerlo vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Westerlo and Gent. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Gent are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of four.

Eight of Westerlo's 14 league wins during the regular season last campaign came on home turf.

Westerlo vs Gent Prediction

Westerlo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and are without a win in their last four competitive outings. They have won just one of their last six games at Het Kuipje and could struggle here.

Gent, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning streak and have lost just one game since late April. They are undefeated in their last seven away league outings and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-3 Gent

Westerlo vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups).