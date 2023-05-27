Westerlo vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Westerlo welcome Gent to Het Kuipje in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday (May 27).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Standard Liege at the same venue last weekend. Maxim De Cuyper broke the deadlock in the fourth minute before Nene Dorgeles scored a brace to complete the rout.

Gent, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge at home. Ahoueke Denkey put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute before Man-of-the-moment Gift Orban continued his red-hot streak by scoring his 20th goal for Gent four minutes after the break. However, strikes from Ayase Ueda and Hugo Cuypers ensured that the spoils were shared.

The draw means the Buffalos have guaranteed fifth spot in the standings and a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Westerlo, meanwhile, are eight points behind them in sixth spot.

Westerlo vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Gent lead 18-10.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Gent claim a 3-1 comeback win at home.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced at least three goals, with five games seeing goals at both ends.

Westerlo's four games in the playoffs have produced at least three goals.

Eight of Gent's last nine games have seen both sides score, with their last six producing at least three goals.

Westerlo have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine home games.

Westerlo vs Gent Prediction

Both sides have nothing left to play for, but Westerlo will aim to close out with a win in their final home game of the season.

Westerlo have been involved in expansive end-to-end games in the playoffs, and the low-stakes nature of the game means goals could flow in abundance.

Gent's charge up front will be led by the impressive Gift Orban, with the Nigerian forward arguably being the most in-form player in the league. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Westerlo 2-2 Gent

Westerlo vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

