Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023 

Westerlo will host Royal Antwerp at the Het Kuipje on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult start to their league campaign and currently find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 2-1 by Cercle Brugge in their last game, sitting two goals down before summer arrival Matija Frigan scored a consolation goal in additional time.

Westerlo sit 15th in the league table with just one point from six games. They will look to shake off their wretched run of form and pick up maximum points here.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their title-defending campaign. They played out a 2-2 draw against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points before Mandela Keita gave away a penalty in the final minutes of the game.

Antwerp sit mid-table in eighth place with eight points and will be looking to add to that tally come Friday.

Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Westerlo and Antwerp. The hosts have won nine of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three times.

There have been seven draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 3-3.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Antwerp are one of six teams in the Pro League this season yet to taste victory on the road.

Westerlo have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 13.

Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Westerlo are on a five-game losing streak and are without a win in their last eight competitive outings. They have lost their last four games at the Het Kuipje and could struggle this weekend.

Royal Antwerp are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should come out on top against significantly weaker opposition this Friday.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-2 Royal Antwerp

Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)